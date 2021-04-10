Digiwage 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 67.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 150.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $138,743.96 and $63.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

