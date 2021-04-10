Dimecoin Trading Up 32.8% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $8,807.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003806 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004430 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.28 or 0.00470047 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 312.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

