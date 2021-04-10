Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.67% of AXIS Capital worth $113,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

