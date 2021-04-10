Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,275 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Ulta Beauty worth $112,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $322.22 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,872 shares of company stock worth $177,209,697. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.