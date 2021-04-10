Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 23,257 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $105,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.