Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.85% of The ODP worth $105,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

ODP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The ODP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

ODP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.