Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of First Republic Bank worth $112,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $171.80 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

