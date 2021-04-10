Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.31 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.82% of La-Z-Boy worth $107,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

