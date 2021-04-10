Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $113.05 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of National Retail Properties worth $113,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NNN stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

