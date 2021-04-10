Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.71 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.51% of Assured Guaranty worth $114,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.