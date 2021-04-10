Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.31 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $116,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $239.98 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.90.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

