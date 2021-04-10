Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Nasdaq worth $112,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

