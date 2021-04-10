Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Crown worth $112,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $105.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.