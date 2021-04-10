Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of The Williams Companies worth $115,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

