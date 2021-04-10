Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Entegris worth $115,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,316,750. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

