Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 155,285 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of Capri worth $115,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capri by 131.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

