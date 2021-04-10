Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.03% of Innospec worth $112,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Innospec by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.