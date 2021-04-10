Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.00% of Xperi worth $110,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Xperi by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Xperi by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xperi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

