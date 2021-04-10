Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,520 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of AmerisourceBergen worth $115,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

