Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,269 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.73% of Rogers worth $108,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

