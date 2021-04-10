Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,319 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of The Boston Beer worth $113,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

SAM stock opened at $1,253.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,006.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.14 and a 1-year high of $1,283.19.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

