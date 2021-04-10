Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of POSCO worth $108,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $8,299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

