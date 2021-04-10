Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Stake Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.39% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter.

CHAD stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

