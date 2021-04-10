Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.83 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Discovery by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

