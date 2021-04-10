Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

