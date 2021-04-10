dKargo (DKA) Price Down 37.5% This Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $201.47 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

