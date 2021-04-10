DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.0807 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00082240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.84 or 0.00619823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031329 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

