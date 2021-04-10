DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $1.80 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00755283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 0.99723196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00721977 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

