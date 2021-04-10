DOC.COM One Day Volume Reaches $616,245.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded up 138% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $616,245.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00081987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00618925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030870 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

