DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Financial Survey

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bandwidth and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88 DocuSign 0 4 17 0 2.81

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $192.86, suggesting a potential upside of 50.01%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $274.79, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45% DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 13.82 $2.49 million ($0.43) -298.98 DocuSign $973.97 million 42.22 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -226.56

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats DocuSign on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control. In addition, the company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. Further, it offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships, and individuals. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

