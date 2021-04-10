Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.14 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00407787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,127,461,905 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

