Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,815.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

