Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $115,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,706,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,515,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

