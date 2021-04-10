Donut One Day Trading Volume Reaches $162,106.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $162,106.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00294338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.00749737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,995.11 or 0.99546376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.50 or 0.00763537 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.