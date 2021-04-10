DopeCoin One Day Volume Hits $53.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $207,125.10 and approximately $53.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.95 or 0.00418062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002294 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

