DPRating Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. DPRating has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $85,131.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

