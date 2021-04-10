Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.85. 286,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,329. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$8.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.68.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

