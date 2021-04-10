Dreamcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,272.45 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $27,272.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,647,327 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

