DREP (DREP) Price Tops $1.96

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 941.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00037195 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

