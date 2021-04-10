DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,485.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00025907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

