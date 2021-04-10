Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00742977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.60 or 1.00071189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.00759471 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

