Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00742977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.60 or 1.00071189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.00759471 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

