DuckDaoDime Price Down 6.1% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $93.94 or 0.00157404 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $97.38 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00295704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.95 or 0.00745579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,504.35 or 0.99709073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.00758068 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,649 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

