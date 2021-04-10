Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $143.02 million and $19.93 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

