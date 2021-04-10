Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

