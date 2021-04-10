Earnbase (ENB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for $10.13 or 0.00016821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $4,328.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

