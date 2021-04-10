EasyFi Market Cap Reaches $76.22 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.44 or 0.00050357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $76.22 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,660 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

