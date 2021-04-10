Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 161,462 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

