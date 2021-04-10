Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of NeoGenomics worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,605.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

