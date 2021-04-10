Eaton Vance Management Buys 40,546 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.16% of Core Laboratories worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

